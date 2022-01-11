Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 2,060 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

