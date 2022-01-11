Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 134 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,771.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,721.55 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,916.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,814.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total value of $138,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,984 shares of company stock valued at $420,350,287. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

