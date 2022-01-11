Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $222.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $226.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.25.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

