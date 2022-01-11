Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $482,000 Investment in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Veoneer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

VNE opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. Veoneer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

