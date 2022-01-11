Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stake Increased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 225.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,099 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,397,000 after acquiring an additional 241,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 205,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,835 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,195 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

