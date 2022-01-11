Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €850.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €850.00 ($965.91) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($977.27) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) price objective on Kering in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €802.08 ($911.46).

EPA:KER traded down €23.30 ($26.48) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €694.10 ($788.75). 219,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €693.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €694.10. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($474.32).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

