Keybank National Association OH Buys 24 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 24.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,004.59.

AZO opened at $2,012.66 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,936.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,735.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

