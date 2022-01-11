Keybank National Association OH Has $520,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock worth $11,435,604 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.