Keybank National Association OH Has $537,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners lowered Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

