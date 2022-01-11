Keybank National Association OH Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AGCO were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

