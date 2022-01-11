Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,355 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 35.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.37.

