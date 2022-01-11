Keybank National Association OH Sells 327 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 77,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,815,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.84%.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

