KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $6.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FMC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Shares of FMC opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.45.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FMC by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after acquiring an additional 430,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in FMC by 5.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

