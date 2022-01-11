KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Reaches $0.66

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.78 million and $102,077.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00059852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00079319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.85 or 0.07528260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,722.47 or 0.99919494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00067768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003215 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

