Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Cut by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,028,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

