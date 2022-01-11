Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 26.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 14.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,941 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $66,302,000 after buying an additional 95,683 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $87.62. 82,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,437,217. The company has a market cap of $233.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

