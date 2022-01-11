Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.45. 865,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,335,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

