Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 65,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,481. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $107.50.

