Klever Hits Market Capitalization of $100.27 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Klever has a total market cap of $100.27 million and $1.03 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00059752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00079640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.60 or 0.07535510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,725.85 or 1.00156012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00067624 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.