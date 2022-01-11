Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,939 shares of company stock worth $14,051,645. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

