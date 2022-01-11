Knights Group (KGH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knights Group (LON:KGH) will issue its Interim quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LON KGH traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 398 ($5.40). 53,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,889. The company has a market capitalization of £333.89 million and a P/E ratio of 97.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91. Knights Group has a 52-week low of GBX 355.15 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 472 ($6.41). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 404.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 412.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knights Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 495 ($6.72).

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

