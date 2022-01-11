Knights Group (KGH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knights Group (LON:KGH) will issue its Interim quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of LON KGH traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 398 ($5.40). 53,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,889. The company has a market capitalization of £333.89 million and a P/E ratio of 97.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91. Knights Group has a 52-week low of GBX 355.15 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 472 ($6.41). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 404.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 412.84.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
About Knights Group
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.
