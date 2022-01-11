Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KURA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

KURA stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.55. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,319,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,254,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after buying an additional 420,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 48.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after acquiring an additional 801,496 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

