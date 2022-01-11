Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
KURA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.
KURA stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.55. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,319,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,254,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after buying an additional 420,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 48.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after acquiring an additional 801,496 shares during the last quarter.
Kura Oncology Company Profile
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
