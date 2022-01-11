L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,264 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $37,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 60.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 50.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $223.44 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.81.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

