L3Harris Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.72 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the company will post earnings per share of $14.72 for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $223.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.81.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

