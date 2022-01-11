Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,364 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 259.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 51.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,872,000 after acquiring an additional 214,897 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAMR opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.