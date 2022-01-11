Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.50

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and traded as low as $17.90. Lands’ End shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 213,004 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $622.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $375.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 564.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 176,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Lands’ End by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.