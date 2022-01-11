Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.50

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and traded as low as $17.90. Lands’ End shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 213,004 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $622.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 564.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 176,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Lands’ End by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
