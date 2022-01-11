Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

LSTR opened at $165.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.82. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

