Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

LNTH opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $659,299. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

