Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $58.50 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.95.

Shares of LVS opened at $36.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,972.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,965.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 95,159 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 57.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

