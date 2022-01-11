Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $156.68

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$156.68 and traded as high as C$157.95. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$157.86, with a volume of 1,586 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAS.A. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins downgraded Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$156.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$168.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

