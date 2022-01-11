Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Latham Group stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Latham Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

