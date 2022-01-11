LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading Up 1%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV)’s share price were up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.13 and last traded at $37.05. Approximately 6,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.59% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

