LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Annie Armstrong Sells 3,317 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66.

On Monday, November 8th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56.

NYSE LC traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.10. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after buying an additional 3,052,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,361,000 after acquiring an additional 590,721 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

