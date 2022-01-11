LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading 7.8% Higher

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.75. 86,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,417,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,710 shares of company stock worth $398,039. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

