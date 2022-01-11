Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of LICY opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

