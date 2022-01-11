LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Given New C$36.50 Price Target at CIBC

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of LifeWorks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.30.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSIXF opened at $20.19 on Monday. LifeWorks has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.