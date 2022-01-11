Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

LMNR stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $282.61 million, a P/E ratio of -42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Limoneira by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Limoneira by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

