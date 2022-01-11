Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 794.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.79.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

