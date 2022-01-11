Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.07.

NYSE LIN opened at $335.43 on Tuesday. Linde has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.46.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

