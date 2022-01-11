Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.07.
NYSE LIN opened at $335.43 on Tuesday. Linde has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.46.
In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.
About Linde
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
