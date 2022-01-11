Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$34.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.63.
Shares of TSE LAC traded up C$3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,669. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$14.46 and a one year high of C$53.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.72. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40.
In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.
