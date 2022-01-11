Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.63.

Shares of TSE LAC traded up C$3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,669. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$14.46 and a one year high of C$53.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.72. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

