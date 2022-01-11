Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0460 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $301,690.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 67.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,011,180 coins and its circulating supply is 22,935,753 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars.

