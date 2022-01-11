LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,697.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $780,024.89 and approximately $2,697.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00394841 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008505 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000986 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.40 or 0.01277612 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,700,746 coins and its circulating supply is 50,487,970 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

