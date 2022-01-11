Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $379.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $379.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $385.28.

NYSE LMT opened at $363.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.18 and its 200 day moving average is $354.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

