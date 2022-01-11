Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 119,649 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.94% of Avery Dennison worth $160,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $207.46 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

