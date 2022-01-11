Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.77% of SVB Financial Group worth $282,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $1,344,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $711.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $419.80 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $709.94 and its 200 day moving average is $642.52.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,888 shares of company stock worth $15,991,884 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.