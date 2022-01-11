Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $180.68 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,623 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Align Technology worth $180,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $548.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $656.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

