Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 54,300 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $149,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $373.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.55. The stock has a market cap of $235.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

