Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,390 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.56% of Fidelity National Financial worth $201,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,683,000 after acquiring an additional 613,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after acquiring an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after acquiring an additional 700,961 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $53.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

