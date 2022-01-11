Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 274,836 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,118,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 274,836 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $246,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

