L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $394.06

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €394.06 ($447.80) and traded as high as €414.00 ($470.45). L’Oréal shares last traded at €409.55 ($465.40), with a volume of 268,239 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €414.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €394.06.

About L’Oréal (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.